249 Years and Counting

It haunts me. Almost two years ago I read a letter to the editor citing that historically democracies have not lasted more than 250 years. The letter has come back to stress me more and more over the past year. The United States is approaching the 250-year mark. This July 4 we will celebrate with friends, fireworks and parades the 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But do we still have a democracy, or has the lifespan of our democracy concluded?

Our president feeds the Constitution through the paper shredder. For example: 1) The Constitution assigns Congress, not the president, the power to declare war or attack other nations. Presidents may not do so without approval by Congress. But that didn’t happen in Venezuela or Iran; President Trump bypassed Congress altogether. 2) What leader of a democracy announces that he wants to buy other nations as Trump says of Greenland? 3) Despite prohibitions in the Constitution, President Trump and his family have amassed $4 billion dollars in personal gain in one year using the power of his office. Gifts and money come his way to sway his decisions.

None of these conditions are traits of a democracy.

I hope when we mark our 250th year mark this July we as a nation will devote ourselves to fortifying our democracy to keep it healthy. Otherwise, what? We shrug and say, oh well, our democracy at least had a good run?

Stephanie Brancati

Big Arm