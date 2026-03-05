I don’t have issues with gluten-heavy foods, but I know so many people who watch their intake that I started developing specifically gluten-free recipes. I had such a positive response to my Low-Gluten Sourdough Naan in January that I want to continue sharing some of my tastiest gluten-free recipes this month.

I was introduced to buckwheat porridge as a savory breakfast. If you’re unfamiliar with buckwheat, don’t be fooled by the name: it’s actually a gluten-free seed in the same plant family as rhubarb. Buckwheat flour is traditionally used in French galettes (savory crepes) and in Russian blini. The groats are the whole, hulled seeds and can replace all sorts of whole grains in soups, salads and other recipes. Use raw buckwheat groats for a soft porridge or roasted groats (also sold as kasha) for more distinctly textured grains.

The overnight presoak is optional but has two key advantages. Soaking reduces the buckwheat’s phytic acid and starches, making it easier to digest. It also significantly speeds up the cooking time. If you have soaked groats and hard-boiled eggs – or even tastier pickled ones – in the fridge, this breakfast is ready in about 10 minutes. Use leftover sautéed vegetables for an even speedier meal.

If you prefer sweeter hot cereal for breakfast, try this savory porridge as a warming, filling grain bowl for lunch or dinner. Instead of mixing in hearty mushrooms and egg, fold in seasonal vegetables, like asparagus and sugar snap peas in spring and sweet peppers and zucchini in summer. Or go ahead and make the buckwheat groats sweet, replacing the bay leaf with cinnamon and mixing in fruit for natural sweetness and milk for creaminess.

Buckwheat Porridge with Mushrooms and Eggs

Serves 2

1/2 cup raw or roasted buckwheat groats

2-1/2 cups water, divided

1/8 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 small onion, chopped

4 large cremini or 3 ounces wild mushrooms, sliced

1 chopped plus 2 sliced hard-boiled or pickled eggs

Sour cream (optional)

In a large bowl or glass measuring cup, combine the buckwheat and 2 cups of water. Leave overnight in the fridge to presoak. In the morning, transfer the buckwheat to a fine-mesh colander, rinse under running water and then drain.

In a small pot, bring the buckwheat and remaining 1/2 cup of water to a boil. Add the salt and bay leaf. Cook for about five minutes, adding water as needed to keep the groats from sticking, until crumbly and soft. Remove from the heat, pull out the bay leaf and cover the pot with a lid.

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté for four to five minutes, until golden. Add the mushrooms and sauté for another three to four minutes, until soft. Stir in the buckwheat, remaining 1 tablespoon of butter and chopped egg. Heat just until the mixture begins to steam. Serve immediately, topped with the egg slices and sour cream, if desired.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s cooking workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.