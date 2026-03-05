Skip to content
Crime

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Officer-involved Shooting Near Libby

The suspect was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell for treatment following the March 4 incident

By Maggie Dresser
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and a Libby suspect, who was transported to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby before being transferred to Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell following the incident, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

LCSO deputies and Libby Police Department officers on the afternoon of March 4 were involved in the service of a warrant on Libby Creek Road when the shooting occurred.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

LCSO requested the FCSO conduct an independent investigation in accordance with standard protocol.

The area around Libby Creek Road remains an active investigation scene.

