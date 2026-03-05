Litigation is Stalling Forest Restoration in Montana

On Tuesday in Missoula, the U.S. District Court for Montana heard arguments in a lawsuit challenging the Round Star Project on the Flathead National Forest. The project represents critical forest restoration work, yet it has become the latest target of serial litigants who frequently turn to the courts to stop management projects. In 2025, they sought a preliminary injunction to immediately halt implementation. The court rejected that request, allowing operations to move forward pending full review.

The Round Star Project would treat approximately 6,000 acres of dense forest stands to reduce hazardous fuels, lower the risk of catastrophic wildfire, improve habitat for lynx and grizzly bear, and generate sawlogs that support local mills. Once completed, the treated areas will consist of healthier, more resilient stands better equipped to withstand fire, insects, and disease while continuing to provide recreation and wildlife habitat.

If this project is stopped or delayed, those acres could face the same fate as other portions of the Flathead that have experienced severe wildfire in recent years. Montanans understand that unmanaged forests in high risk conditions do not remain static. They accumulate fuels and grow increasingly vulnerable to large scale disturbance.

The Round Star Project is only one of a long list of projects that are currently being challenged by the same litigants throughout Montana and the West. The Cyclone Bill Project on the Flathead National Forest, which represents a significant share of the forest’s planned timber program over the next two years, is also being challenged on issues related to grizzly bear, Canada lynx, and cumulative effects.

Beyond the Flathead, similar lawsuits are pending against the Knotty Pine project on the Kootenai National Forest; Red Bull II and Soldier Butler on the Lolo; Gold Butterfly and Mud Creek on the Bitterroot; Wood Duck on the Helena Lewis and Clark; Greenhorn, Selway Saginaw, and Canada lynx remapping decisions on the Beaverhead Deerlodge; and the South Plateau Project on the Custer Gallatin.

Taken together, these projects represent several hundred million board feet of timber, nearly an entire year of Forest Service timber offerings in Montana. That volume supports a forest products sector employing roughly 7,000 Montanans and generating more than $300 million in annual wages. The economic stakes are significant for communities where mills and logging contractors anchor the local economy.

The Forest Service does not develop these projects casually. Planning documents often span thousands of pages and reflect years of environmental analysis, scientific review, and public input. Agency professionals are tasked with balancing wildfire risk reduction, species conservation, watershed protection, recreation, and economic sustainability under complex federal laws. The record behind these projects is extensive.

Yet litigation has become a routine barrier to implementation. Regardless of final court outcomes, repeated legal challenges create delay, increase costs, and inject uncertainty into an industry that depends on predictable supply. In a state facing longer and more severe wildfire seasons, delay carries real consequences.

Montanans deserve to understand the scale of what is currently tied up in court and what it means for forest health, public safety, and rural livelihoods. The Round Star Project is emblematic of a larger question: will carefully planned, science based forest management move forward, or will essential work continue to stall?

Healthy forests require active stewardship. In an era of drought, insects, and high intensity wildfire, inaction is not a neutral choice. The courts reviewing these cases should recognize not only procedural arguments, but also the tangible benefits that responsible forest management provides to communities, wildlife, and the land itself.

Tom Partin is the Montana representative for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association advocating for active forest management on federal lands. Partin has worked in forestry in the Pacific Northwest for over 40 years.