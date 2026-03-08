Daine’s and Zinke’s Actions Undemocratic

Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Zinke are apparently bowing out of politics, but doing so in the rudest way possible to Montana voters, including their own party and supporters.

Politicians who actually trust the voters are secure enough to let the election process run its course. Let the best person win. Power to the people. Democracy.

Not so this pair. Instead, they led voters down a primrose path. They said they would seek reelection until bailing out at the last possible moment and – surprise! – ushering in their hand-picked successors. President Donald Trump endorsed both new candidates, even while voters’ heads were still spinning in Montana.

There was no time for anyone to take their hats off their heads, let alone throw them in the ring. By design.

It’s somewhat similar to President Joe Biden and the Democratic elites when they did a quick switch to Kamala Harris and avoided a messy primary. Didn’t work out so good for them, did it?

Party primaries have only been around about 120 years. But voters like them because they give more say to the people and less say to backroom politics.

At least, they do when they are allowed to exist. Daine’s and Zinke’s actions were not only undemocratic, they were belittling, dishonest and disrespectful. The message is “Montanans don’t matter. We know better.” No wonder voters are angry.

Now Zinke and Daines are betting Montanans’ memories won’t last until Election Day.

Ben Long

Kalispell