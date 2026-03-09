Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Kalispell
Where: 71 White Swan Ct.
Price: $849,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,739
This stunning custom-built home is located in the sought-after Quail Ridge community and features breathtaking Swan Mountain Views. It has expansive oversized windows and a private primary suite. Outside is a fenced backyard and the property borders a community greenbelt and walking trail. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30065102
Whitefish
Where: 426 Third St. W.
Price: $847,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,372
This modern home with mountain views is located near downtown and the Whitefish Lake Golf Course. It has an open-concept layout featuring hardwood floors, quartz counters, granite finishes, and a gas range. The home also has a welcoming outdoor space with a back porch and barbecue area. Revel Real Estate
MLS Number: 30058522
Coram
Where: 155 Wagner Rd.
Price: $849,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,562
This property includes two inviting cabins that offer exceptional nightly rental opportunities. The main house has an open floor plan, gas range, and a large kitchen island. The guest cabin has one bedroom, one bath and its own full kitchen and living area. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30061219
Bigfork
Where: 124 Woodacres Dr.
Price: $850,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,800
Take in sweeping views of Flathead Lake from this beautifully updated home on just over an acre. It features a generous primary suite, a large kitchen, a cozy stone fireplace, and oversized windows. Outside is a wraparound deck with a spacious seating area perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Performance Real Estate
MLS Number: 30051580
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].