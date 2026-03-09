Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Kalispell

Where: 71 White Swan Ct.

Price: $849,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,739

This stunning custom-built home is located in the sought-after Quail Ridge community and features breathtaking Swan Mountain Views. It has expansive oversized windows and a private primary suite. Outside is a fenced backyard and the property borders a community greenbelt and walking trail. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30065102

Whitefish

Where: 426 Third St. W.

Price: $847,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,372

This modern home with mountain views is located near downtown and the Whitefish Lake Golf Course. It has an open-concept layout featuring hardwood floors, quartz counters, granite finishes, and a gas range. The home also has a welcoming outdoor space with a back porch and barbecue area. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30058522

Coram

Where: 155 Wagner Rd.

Price: $849,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,562

This property includes two inviting cabins that offer exceptional nightly rental opportunities. The main house has an open floor plan, gas range, and a large kitchen island. The guest cabin has one bedroom, one bath and its own full kitchen and living area. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30061219

Bigfork

Where: 124 Woodacres Dr.

Price: $850,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,800

Take in sweeping views of Flathead Lake from this beautifully updated home on just over an acre. It features a generous primary suite, a large kitchen, a cozy stone fireplace, and oversized windows. Outside is a wraparound deck with a spacious seating area perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30051580

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].