Teenager Dies in Foys Canyon Road Vehicle Accident

A 19-year-old Kalispell man on Saturday night died after crashing his Honda Accord into a Toyota Tundra on Foys Canyon Road, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

While traveling southbound in the Honda, the driver at 9:20 p.m. on March 7 was attempting to negotiate a right-hand curve, but due to high speeds veered into the oncoming traffic lane and was hit by the Toyota’s driver’s side.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene, according to MHP.

The occupants of the Toyota, which included a 58-year-old male driver and a 17-year-old female passenger, were transported to Logan Health with injuries.

