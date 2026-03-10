March 7: Dirt Lot Drug Deal

Saturday, Feb. 28

5:32 p.m. Teenagers were smoking pot again.

Sunday, March 1

11:12 p.m. A caller could tell people were doing drugs because of where their vehicle was parked against the chain link fence.

Monday, March 2

2 a.m. Two miniature horses were captured following some brief freedom, but they ran away again.

2:10 a.m. Two pals riding the same bicycle were discussing if they should “get another five in” at the casino before it closed.

12:59 p.m. The driver of a Range Rover stole alcohol.

2:03 p.m. Staff admitted to taking a resident’s Tylenol, but the mystery of who tampered with the mail remained unsolved.

Saturday, March 7

12:02 p.m. An Airbnb was contaminated after guests were suspected of being involved in drugs and prostitution.

5:46 p.m. Kids doing burnouts near Sykes in an older Suburban got away.

7:58 p.m. A cat who assaulted the neighbor’s chickens had been trapped.

11:23 p.m. Somebody witnessed a drug deal in the dirt lot near Glacier High School.