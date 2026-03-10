Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

March 7: Dirt Lot Drug Deal

By

Saturday, Feb. 28

5:32 p.m. Teenagers were smoking pot again.

Sunday, March 1

11:12 p.m. A caller could tell people were doing drugs because of where their vehicle was parked against the chain link fence.

Monday, March 2

2 a.m. Two miniature horses were captured following some brief freedom, but they ran away again.

2:10 a.m. Two pals riding the same bicycle were discussing if they should “get another five in” at the casino before it closed.

12:59 p.m. The driver of a Range Rover stole alcohol.

2:03 p.m. Staff admitted to taking a resident’s Tylenol, but the mystery of who tampered with the mail remained unsolved.

Saturday, March 7

12:02 p.m. An Airbnb was contaminated after guests were suspected of being involved in drugs and prostitution.

5:46 p.m. Kids doing burnouts near Sykes in an older Suburban got away.

7:58 p.m. A cat who assaulted the neighbor’s chickens had been trapped.

11:23 p.m. Somebody witnessed a drug deal in the dirt lot near Glacier High School.

See All Police Blotter

Montana needs independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

Support Our Work