Due to his rapidly declining popularity, our president has made another power play – one designed to continue his unseemly control over Congress, and keep his regime in power. He has announced that he will not sign other bills until the “Save America Act” has passed Congress.



Despite claims that it will save us all from the very small risk that an undocumented immigrant might vote, the “Save America Act” is designed to disenfranchise voters that this administration believes will tip the Midterms towards the Democrats.



This includes people who may have trouble getting to the polls (the many rural, elderly, or disabled people who have a lot at stake in the next election. It includes the many people who may not have easy access to birth certificates or passports. It includes anyone who may have changed his/her name over the years – including women who have changed their name when they married. These women will need birth certificates and marriage licenses.



This will all be implemented before the Midterms, requiring a significant amount of extra work, money and staff. Apparently, if you are too late, too bad.



In case all this should come to pass, we will have to get our documents in order, and make sure our families and neighbors are able to do the same. Meanwhile, please do try to head this off at the pass by writing and calling your representatives.



We desperately need a Congress that will stand up to this rogue administration.

Gail Trenfield

Saint Ignatius