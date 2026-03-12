Preserving the Hunting Rights of Sportsmen and Women for Generations to Come

When I was 15, my dad took me by the ear and hauled me to my first legislative and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) commission meetings. At the time, it wasn’t high on my list of priorities; I’d rather have been fishing. But the experience ignited a decades-long history of government involvement, both with legislators from my hometown (Lewistown) and later in the Flathead. I’ve helped craft bills, testified before commissions, and weighed in on decisions that have shaped state policies. My particular passion is that of protecting the rights of Montana sportsmen, and after an unfortunate encounter with some Wisconsin hunters, I realized that Montana is under siege. Until recently, Montana awarded 85,000 out-of-state hunting licenses annually. Many out-of-staters are respectful guests, but a number are not. The wealthier ones come for an entire season, set up camp, invite their friends and decimate the game supply. As a result, many Montanans have been pushed out of long-time hunting spots.



Luckily, the story didn’t end with an obscene gesture from out-of-state gatecrashers. I contacted a local legislator, Courtenay Sprunger, and, together with the FWP, we authored a bill which preserves the hunting rights of Montana sportsmen and women for generations to come. The “Montana Hunters First Act” was passed by both houses and ensures that Montana’s hunters will have the priority they deserve on Montana lands. I’m grateful to have collaborated in that legislation, but equally grateful to have worked side-by-side with Courtenay. Her insight and critical thinking were obvious from the get-go, and I’m grateful for the other common-sense bills she sponsored, too: Those include the Right Back Act (providing another layer of property tax relief), and The Legal Act which sees that labor-trafficking employers are held accountable.



Anyone who knows me knows that I am a straight shooter, so I’ll finish with a few plain words: The attack ads circulating at present and disparaging Courtenay’s record and character are complete bull. Her calling card is integrity, and anyone who knows her knows that. As a state, we are lucky to have someone who listens, thinks critically and cares about the people. She is one of the few willing to put constituents ahead of party affiliation, and the present smear campaign is the result.



If there is hope, it’s in candidates like Courtenay Sprunger. Please join me in hitting “delete,” finding the nearest trash can for the poison-pen nonsense and electing an authentic, caring Montana legislator.



Terry Zink

Marion