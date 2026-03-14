Captains and Crews on Oil Tankers Don’t Need to ‘Show Some Guts’

I dare say not one day goes by that I don’t learn about one more objectionable utterance or action on the part of our president. Admittedly, I suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. And while I can’t editorially respond to everything that’s whirling around in my head, every now and then I’m compelled to speak out in the vain hope that someone somewhere will slap their head and say, “Yeah, he’s right.”

This time around, I’m going to point out the idiocy of his comment about oil tankers refusing to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. He said something to the effect of, “They need to show some guts.” Not quite that simple, Mr. President.

First of all, those tankers cost hundreds of millions of dollars and insurance companies, penny pinchers that they are, simply refuse to cover them, the captain and crew having guts notwithstanding.

Secondly, the oil itself is valuable cargo and it will not be of value to any one of eight countries when it sloshes onto their shorelines, not to mention the ecological nightmare an oil spill creates.

Back to the captain and crew. These men and women have loved ones: mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, sons, daughters. And I mustn’t leave out grandpas and grandmas or friends. Who in their right mind would be willing to sacrifice their life for such an unworthy cause?

And speaking of families, I’ve no doubt that Donald Trump would not want to see any of his sons passing through the Straits on an oil tanker with a captain and crew who have “guts.” And he surely wouldn’t want to sacrifice any of his sons in the needless war he’s started. Excursion? Please! Show some guts? Can anyone recount an instance where he, sans a bodyguard or a nanny, showed some guts and stood mano a mano in an actual fight? I doubt it!



Gary Montgomery

Eureka