Honored to Support Courtenay Sprunger

I have had the pleasure of knowing Courtenay Sprunger for nearly four years. She represents District 7 of the State of Montana House of Representatives, and has a history of excellent public relations.



I appreciate Courtenay Sprunger’s support of the United States Constitution and the State of Montana Constitution. She has deep respect for the United States military, law enforcement (city, county, state and federal), and first responders (fire fighters and ambulance personnel).



Courtenay served on the City of Kalispell Chamber of Commerce for seven years. She is aware of the concerns about the continued growth in Flathead County which includes housing needs and traffic congestion as a result of the number of people moving into the Kalispell area. A number of bills that she submitted to the House of Representatives have been signed into law by the Governor in the year of 2025.



Courtenay’s love of the outdoors includes hunting and fishing, and the loving owner of four horses which she rides often. Courtenay is a strong supporter of gun rights which is a deep Montana tradition. A genuine care, and concern, for her constituents is at the heart of Courtenay.



I am honored to give my support to Courtenay Sprunger in her 2026 campaign for the State of Montana House of Representatives, District 7.



Steve Carr

Kalispell