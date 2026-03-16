Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.5 Million

Kalispell

Where: 523 Jaquette Rd.

Price: $1,479,000

What: Six-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 4,208

This Creston-area horse property includes 6 fully fenced acres with stunning views of the Columbia Mountain Range. The home has an open layout ideal for multi-generational living. The property also features a guest home and a large heated shop with an attached sauna. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30054983

Whitefish

Where: 341 Burly Bear Tr.

Price: $1,495,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,136

This home sits on 10 level acres and features stunning Tigerwood floors, granite counters, and radiant floor feat. The home is offered fully furnished and includes a hot tub. The property also has a three-bay garage, a spacious landscaped yard, and a hay shed for horses or storage. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30064814

Lakeside

Where: 388 Political Hill Rd.

Price: $1,500,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,290

Perched above Lakeside with breathtaking views of Flathead Lake and the surrounding mountains, this home has an open-concept living and dining area. It has granite counters, new gas range, and hardwood floors. Outside is a large deck, heated shop, and additional carport parking for a camper or boat. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30060837

Bigfork

Where: 116 Golden Bear Dr.

Price: $1,498,000

What: Four-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 3,746

This new construction at Eagle Bend Golf Course features a daylight walk-out basement and two-car garage. It has vaulted ceilings, quartz counters, gas fireplace, wet bar and large rec room. Enjoy golf course views off of the spacious, partially covered deck. Premiere Real Estate Professionals

MLS Number: 30055776

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].