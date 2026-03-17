Public Land Developed for Private Profit

The Flathead National Forest (FNF) has submitted a proposal for public comment to allow for the rebuild and expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge wastewater system.

The FNF is proposing an expansion from 343,000 gallons to over 1.2 million gallons of capacity – all without justification and construction costs being paid for by the taxpayers. 90% of the new capacity will benefit the private for profit Holland Lake lodge, not the public campground at Holland Lake.

There is no mention in the proposal about expanding public opportunities at the campground, all expansion centers around the private lodge, which sits on public land.

There is no mention in the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) proposal about a traffic safety plan to mitigate the increased traffic of 1,500 truckloads of material on Holland Lake Road to build the new facility.

There are no environmental considerations by the USFS to combat the bear attractant created by a 343,000 gallon untreated raw sewage lagoon that sits in the heart of prime grizzly bear habitat and conservation area 200 yards from a public campground.

Visit the Save Holland Lake Facebook page to learn more and make your public comments heard at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r01/flathead/projects/6893



Dean Johnson

Missoula