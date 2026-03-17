Skip to content
Letter

Public Land Developed for Private Profit

90% of the new wastewater treatment capacity will benefit the private for profit Holland Lake lodge, not the public campground at Holland Lake

By Dean Johnson

The Flathead National Forest (FNF) has submitted a proposal for public comment to allow for the rebuild and expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge wastewater system. 

The FNF is proposing an expansion from 343,000 gallons to over 1.2 million gallons of capacity – all without justification and construction costs being paid for by the taxpayers. 90% of the new capacity will benefit the private for profit Holland Lake lodge, not the public campground at Holland Lake. 

There is no mention in the proposal about expanding public opportunities at the campground, all expansion centers around the private lodge, which sits on public land. 

There is no mention in the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) proposal about a traffic safety plan to mitigate the increased traffic of 1,500 truckloads of material on Holland Lake Road to build the new facility.

There are no environmental considerations by the USFS to combat the bear attractant created by a 343,000 gallon untreated raw sewage lagoon that sits in the heart of prime grizzly bear habitat and conservation area 200 yards from a public campground. 
Visit the Save Holland Lake Facebook page to learn more and make your public comments heard at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r01/flathead/projects/6893

Dean Johnson
Missoula

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

Become a Member