Winning Focus

Three hundred Montanans turned out to hear from the four Democrats campaigning in the June 2 primary, each vying to become the western congressional district nominee. Many folks informed me later how much they enjoyed the lively evening at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center that was hosted by Beer, Buds and Big Sky Podcast. Ed Docter, Ryan Hennen, Steve Qunell, Kevin McDowell and I host weekly shows on YouTube.

The western congressional district roundtable was streamed live across the state. Thousands have seen portions of the non-debate. Primaries are good. Candidates are participating in a dozen roundtables and debates. Democrats win in the fall when they campaign in June primaries. Embrace the contest, talk to the voters. Focus on winning in November.

During the Whitefish Middle School auditorium roundtable, I heard the audience laughing, clapping, cheering, hooting and basically enjoying the evening like real people. It sounded good, felt familiar, and somehow old-fashioned. Like we let people see the politics.

The four primary candidates Ryan Busse, Russell Cleveland, Sam Forstag and Matt Rains offer good options for Montanans who tire of wars, expense, and prefer more focus on the real-life kitchen table issues that everyday locals have to navigate on a daily basis.

The last time Democrats showed this much enthusiasm in a campaign was when Brian Schweitzer ran for governor twice, and won twice. We saw similar political enthusiasm when Schweitzer stumped with Jon Tester who won a U.S. Senate race. Judging by the hope and enthusiasm currently beaming throughout the state, the party of Mike Mansfield and Lee Metcalf has reawakened. Times are changing.

People had enough. Republicans ran everything in Montana for the past six years and life got nothing but crazy and expensive. Change lingers in the air like a moist spring morning. Living got too uncomfortable, so unaffordable that working people noticed in rural Montana, in places from Arlee to Zurich. Republicans who run everything statewide only cater to the political donor class. And locals figured it out. Time to change the oil in the pickup, lube the bearings.

Montanans remember that Mansfield represented the western congressional district for a decade. Metcalf held the congressional seat for eight years. Max Baucus served the western district for three years. And Pat Williams represented western Montana in the U.S. House for 18 years. Yes, Democrats won this district often. And will again. Choose your race horse and help out. Give a candidate cash. Go to a rally. Talk to your neighbor. Engage in democracy.

Change is in the air. People are tired of wars, both real bombings abroad and culture ones online. Montanans are treading water, trying to stay afloat, anchored with the unbearable cost of healthcare, power rates, home and car insurances, and state property taxes. And now retirements are tanking. Fuel prices are skyrocketing. Nobody I know voted for economic chaos.

It feels almost like the Republicans who run everything in D.C. and Montana don’t much care how much locals have to pay to live in the state. They must think we’re all gazillionaires. Have you looked at the price of food lately? And the cost of rent remains way too damn high.

My working friends recently said that in these new, jazz-less Roaring Twenties they can’t afford to go out to eat most anywhere in the Flathead. The beer that once cost $4 or that $10 burger is gone, history, upended by tariffs, trade wars, and economic uncertainty for both the restaurant owner and patron.

Wars, tariffs and lost retirements are a legacy of retiring Congressman Ryan Zinke who anointed a shock-jock AM talk radio host as his replacement, much to the outrage of anybody watching. Two prominent Republican consultants promptly cheered that dark money from some unknown SuperPAC wagering a million dollars to saturate coronation politics.

Republicans haven’t held a live townhall in Montana for what seems like forever. Does anyone recall who the last elected Republican was to host a live and in-person townhall in Montana? Apparently, they only listen to their donor class or the dark money consultants working overdrive to make life more expensive for local workers.

Neighbors care about paying the bills, sending a kid to college or trade schools. Families care about how well the public schools teach kids. Constituents care that they suddenly go to the doctors given how Zinke voted to shoot healthcare prices through the roof. Read our lips, no new wars, no new taxes. Republicans uttering these broken words will pay an electoral price.

Next month Beer, Buds and Big Sky Podcast hosts an evening with the Transparency Election Initiative locals to shine light on the millions of dark money dollars flooding Montana elections. We’ll illuminate the Montana Plan, bring people together, and do our small part for democracy. I trust you’ll find your voice to help make government work better for locals. The time is now.

Every day, people get up and go to work to make life better for their families. Locals look out for other locals. Neighbors help neighbors. Life is expensive for almost everyone. We don’t need no stinking wars, tariffs or more unaffordability. Locals prefer life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We are Montanans. This is our state. We share but don’t rob our freedoms.