Mexican Man Sentenced for Illegal Re-entry Following Pursuit in Kalispell Neighborhood

A 47-year-old Mexican man with a lengthy criminal record who illegally re-entered the United States was sentenced Friday to 18 months of incarceration and three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Baldemar Duarte-Nieto pleaded guilty in November 2025 to one count of illegal re-entry before U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy.

According to court documents, law enforcement on July 26, 2025 arrested Duarte-Nieto following a short vehicle pursuit where speeds reached 80 mph in a residential neighborhood before the defendant struck a Toyota Camry with four people inside.

The pursuit continued on foot before a K-9 was deployed to apprehend Duarte-Nieto, who had an arrest warrant from Washington for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, which included heroin.

Duarte-Nieto was first removed from the United States in the mid-90s. He was also removed in 2000 and again a week later when he was given a 20-year ban.

In November 2021, Duarte-Nieto was removed from the United States after an extensive hearing with an immigration judge because he used an assumed identity for approximately 20 years.

Duarte-Nieto’s prior convictions include a 1996 assault with a weapon in Pacific County, Washington, a 2002 carjacking in Claremont, California, a 2006 conspiracy/bringing a controlled substance into a prison in Susanville, California, and a 2012 false statements conviction in the Western District of Washington.

There are no records within the Department of Homeland security that Duarte-Nieto ever applied for readmission into the United States.

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