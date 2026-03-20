Our Success will be Shared Together

Last week, I began my role as the new CEO of Greater Valley Health Center. It’s an honor to serve in this position, and I wanted to introduce myself to the Flathead Valley.

I am moving to Kalispell from Terre Haute, Indiana, where I have served as the System Director of Primary Care for the past six years. I have 15 years of experience in healthcare administration.

My wife and I are originally from Utah, and living in the Rocky Mountain West, especially Montana, has been our dream. I want to raise our five children hiking, camping, canoeing, hunting, fishing, and enjoying all the other incredible opportunities this region offers.

What attracted me to this opportunity is Greater Valley’s mission, its rural service area, and its patient population. Growing up in the Mountain West, Kalispell feels like home. My goal is to use my education, work experience, and servant-based leadership style to make a meaningful long-term commitment as CEO of Greater Valley Health Center.

Federally Qualified Health Centers like Greater Valley are a crucial lifeline for rural and medically underserved populations. My experience has shaped my understanding of social determinants of health and the barriers many individuals face when seeking care. I have championed programs that address these barriers, including mobile health outreach, integration of community health workers, specialty service outreach, and partnerships with local organizations to improve housing, transportation, food security, and access to primary care. Witnessing the positive impact of these efforts on patients in my previous roles has been the most rewarding part of my career.

I’m very impressed by the services Greater Valley provides and want to acknowledge the work and dedication of my predecessor, Mary Sterhan. Under her leadership, Greater Valley accomplished several significant milestones, including splitting from Flathead County to become an independent organization, acquiring Sykes Pharmacies, adding school-based services in Kalispell and Evergreen, purchasing the Evergreen Clinic and making it the first primary care clinic in Evergreen, expanding the budget from $5 million to $26 million, and more than doubling the staff. They introduced a mobile support clinic and, most notably, opened a new, modern, and comfortable facility that combines medical, dental, behavioral health, and care management services under one roof at 1935 Third Street West in Kalispell.

It’s an incredible legacy she leaves, and I’m looking forward to learning from the team and doing my part to build on the work happening at this remarkable organization.

I know that ensuring everyone has access to quality health care cannot be achieved by Greater Valley alone. Community and stakeholder engagement is essential. I want to meet all of you and build partnerships with local organizations to understand what is being done to address social determinants of health and improve access to care. Together, we can enhance these efforts and discover new and innovative solutions so that everyone can enjoy healthy lives, spend quality time with their families, and contribute to this incredible area that I now proudly call home.

I believe our lives are enriched when we dedicate ourselves to serving others, and I look to serve the Flathead Valley both professionally and personally. I will do my part to reach out and invite you to do the same. Our success will be shared together.

Adam Naumann is the CEO of Greater Valley Health Center.Greater Valley Health Center has provided patient-centered, integrated medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare for all ages in the Flathead Valley since 2007. Greater Valley offers sliding fee discounts based on family size and income, and does not deny services due to inability to pay. Greater Valley serves over 10,000 people each year, providing. To learn more, visit greatervalleyhealth.org.