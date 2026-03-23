Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $675,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 165 Reeds Ln.

Price: $685,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,792

This charming horse-ready property offers convenience, privacy, and room to roam. It has a thoughtful layout, alder cabinets and doors, new flooring, a large coffee bar, and a walk-in pantry. Outside are two fenced pastures, a shop with storage, and beautiful mature trees in a spacious front yard. Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties

MLS Number: 30066807

Whitefish

Where: 702 Waverly Pl.

Price: $675,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,136

Located in the heart of central Whitefish, this beautifully maintained home is an excellent opportunity for first-time buyers or investors. The home includes an attached garage with a large fenced yard. The property is zoned WR4 and offers potential for future development. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30065244

Marion

Where: 675 Griz Ln.

Price: $698,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 3,044

Experience modern country living just minutes from Little Bitterroot Lake. This stunning barndominium-style home features a beautifully designed living space that blends rustic charm with modern touches. Set on 5 peaceful acres, the property includes a fence garden, a barn, two chicken coops, and hay storage. NextHome Premier Realty

MLS Number: 30049553

Kalispell

Where: 228 Cottage Dr.

Price: $685,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,286

This newer home offers the perfect blend of modern comfort and spacious living in a convenient location. It has an open floor plan that creates a bright and inviting space for both relaxation and entertaining. Enjoy quick access to dining, shopping, and essential services. Monana Brokers, Inc.

MLS Number: 30058466

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].