March 21: Cheez Whiz Whip-its

Monday, March 9

10:58 a.m. A guy was upset his ex’s new boyfriend was in the vehicle he partially owned.

4:37 p.m. A husband who lost his wedding ring in the home and garden building was in deep trouble.

7:55 p.m. A white pickup truck drives to the construction area at the same time every night.

8:42 p.m. A drunk lady tried to rip the TV off the wall.

11:35 p.m. A gamer was disturbing the peace.

Saturday, March 14

1:08 p.m. A drunk guy was stumbling around the store.

6:56 p.m. An intoxicated man’s girlfriend was confident she could “handle him.”

10:53 p.m. Teenagers were in the bar.

11:58 p.m. A shoplifter stole meat and beauty products.

Sunday, March 15

1:53 p.m. Concealing alcohol in a baby blue Stanley cup, somebody’s husband was drinking and driving.

4:26 p.m. A roommate altercation ended in empty tire slashing threats.

Saturday, March 21

2:02 p.m. A caller who was concerned about flags and balloons floating in the air was warned to not call dispatch again for non-emergencies.

3:50 p.m. Dirt bikers were causing a ruckus in the parking lot.

3:51 p.m. Apartment tenants were in a dispute over the laundry.

4:22 p.m. A guy who was accused of doing “whip-its” in his car was just enjoying some Cheez Whiz.

3:32 p.m. The owner of two “very beautiful” huskies agreed to fix the hole in the fence.

8:06 p.m. Two boys concealed their identities with masks to play “ding dong ditch.”