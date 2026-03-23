March 21: Cheez Whiz Whip-its

Monday, March 9
10:58 a.m. A guy was upset his ex’s new boyfriend was in the vehicle he partially owned.
4:37 p.m. A husband who lost his wedding ring in the home and garden building was in deep trouble.
7:55 p.m. A white pickup truck drives to the construction area at the same time every night.
8:42 p.m. A drunk lady tried to rip the TV off the wall.
11:35 p.m. A gamer was disturbing the peace.
Saturday, March 14
1:08 p.m. A drunk guy was stumbling around the store.
6:56 p.m. An intoxicated man’s girlfriend was confident she could “handle him.”
10:53 p.m. Teenagers were in the bar.
11:58 p.m. A shoplifter stole meat and beauty products.
Sunday, March 15
1:53 p.m. Concealing alcohol in a baby blue Stanley cup, somebody’s husband was drinking and driving.
4:26 p.m. A roommate altercation ended in empty tire slashing threats.
Saturday, March 21
2:02 p.m. A caller who was concerned about flags and balloons floating in the air was warned to not call dispatch again for non-emergencies.
3:50 p.m. Dirt bikers were causing a ruckus in the parking lot.
3:51 p.m. Apartment tenants were in a dispute over the laundry.
4:22 p.m. A guy who was accused of doing “whip-its” in his car was just enjoying some Cheez Whiz.
3:32 p.m. The owner of two “very beautiful” huskies agreed to fix the hole in the fence.
8:06 p.m. Two boys concealed their identities with masks to play “ding dong ditch.”