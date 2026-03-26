As a quick meal any time of day, it’s hard to beat an omelet. It looks classier than a scramble and comes together easily with the right tools and technique. But if it falls apart, the egg-scrambled vegetables still taste delicious.

I particularly love American-style omelets in spring, when greens and herbs pop up in the garden in handfuls rather than bowlfuls. My omelets mainly fall apart when overfilled, so the first asparagus spears, crop of baby spinach and a couple of mushrooms are just right. Sorrel, my basil stand-in for many early-season recipes, and chives or walking onion tops are just two fresh herbs that enhance these flavors. I change the filling seasonally but limit bulky ingredients to 1/2 cup.

A slick pan keeps omelets from sticking and tearing, so use a well-seasoned carbon steel or cast-iron skillet or one with an undamaged nonstick coating. The 8- to 10-inch size nicely holds a three-egg omelet.

A little water gives eggs their fluffiest texture, whereas milk makes them creamier but firmer. Beating the eggs and liquid until well combined but not fully frothy produces a light, tender omelet. If you salt the eggs just before they hit the pan, they become soft yet not watery as they cook.

Veggie-Stuffed Three-Egg Omelet

Serves 1-2

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1/4 cup sliced asparagus

1/4 cup chopped mushrooms

3 eggs

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste

2 tablespoons fresh spinach, torn as needed

2 tablespoons grated cheese, such as cheddar or Parmesan

2 teaspoons minced fresh herbs, such as chives and sorrel

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

In an 8- to 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat until foamy. Add the asparagus and mushrooms and sauté for about five minutes, until just softened.

Transfer the vegetables to a small bowl and set aside. Wipe any scraps from the pan with a paper towel, and then melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat.

In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs and water until just blended. Briefly whisk in the salt, and then immediately pour the egg mixture into the pan. Wait a few seconds for the edges to set, and then use a spatula to pull the cooked portions of egg toward the center, tilting the pan as necessary to fill the open spaces with uncooked egg. Continue cooking for two to four minutes, until the egg is set and will not flow.

Top half of the omelet with the asparagus, mushrooms, spinach, cheese, herbs and pepper, setting aside 1 tablespoon of cheese and 1 teaspoon of herbs for garnish, if desired. With a spatula, fold the plain half of the omelet over the filling.

Let the omelet cook an additional one to two minutes as needed, until the cheese softens and the eggs just begin to darken. Tilt the pan 45 degrees and slide the omelet onto a plate. Cut it in half and garnish as desired. Serve immediately.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s cooking workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.