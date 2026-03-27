Dan Soder Took Maury’s Invite

‪@DanSoder‬ admittedly was a little hesitant to stop by On Par only because he wasn’t sure if Maury was going to pull an envelope out and tell him whether or not he was the father 😂

Fresh off his current comedy tour, Dan opens up about his die-hard 49ers obsession and his legendary love for a good prank call. Whether you know him from the stand-up stage or as the fan-favorite Mafee on Billions, you’ve never seen him quite like this. It’s a candid, hilarious conversation filled with the kind of genuine laughs you only get when these two finally connect.

Watch the full episode now and hit SUBSCRIBE for more! 🔔✨

Follow Dan Soder: ‪@DanSoder‬

Dan Soder Comedy Tour: https://www.dansoder.com

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Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

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