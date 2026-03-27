Ed Burns Shares his Filmmaking Success Secrets

You know them as icons of television and film, but to each other, Maury and Ed Burns are friends who love to hit the golf green. In this rare and candid sit-down, Maury reveals how their bond actually began decades ago through Ed’s father, the man Maury not only considers a great friend, but whom he credits in sourcing the headline-grabbing stories that skyrocketed ‘A Current Affair’ to legendary success. They dive into the “instant” Ed’s life changed at Sundance with ‘The Brothers McMullen’ and how his upbringing just outside of NYC served as the raw inspiration for his most famous stories. Ed shares what it was really like working alongside the greats on the set of ‘Saving Private Ryan’, the secret to keeping his and Christy Turlington’s children grounded amidst the glitz of Hollywood, and the joy of bringing ‘The Family McMullen’ back to life thirty years later. This is a unique look at two legends sharing a lifetime of history, a few surprises, and a whole lot of laughs!

A Kid From Marlboro Road: https://a.co/d/08D0Q3BG

The Family McMullen: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt35495052/

__

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

🎧 Listen & Subscribe:

🔹 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/42mhOM6

🔹 Spotify: https://bit.ly/43zDzJC

📱 Find Maury:

🔹 TikTok: / onparpod

🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onparpod/?h…

🔹 YouTube: ‪@onparpod‬

🔹 X/Twitter: https://x.com/MauryOnPar

LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to stay On Par with Maury for new episodes and special guests every week! 🎙️