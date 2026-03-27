Skip to content

Elyse Myers Didn’t Expect Anyone to Watch This

From a $100 taco date to what life is like living in Omaha, Maury sits down with the incomparable ‪@elyse_myers‬ for a candid, hilarious, and vulnerable conversation that will leave you in stitches one minute and reflecting on life the next. They’re diving into Elyse’s new book ‘That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You’ the weight of being a digital creator, and Elyse’s personal battle with anxiety. No topic is off limits…including the “Connie-approved” recipes Maury swears by! It’s an episode about authenticity, laughter, and why being yourself is the ultimate power move.

Follow Elyse Meyers
YouTube: ‪@elyse_myers‬
Book: https://a.co/d/0dRj1Ud9

__

Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.

🎧 Listen & Subscribe:
🔹 Apple Podcasts: https://bit.ly/42mhOM6
🔹 Spotify: https://bit.ly/43zDzJC

📱 Find Maury:
🔹 TikTok:   / onparpod  
🔹 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onparpod/?h…
🔹 YouTube: ‪@onparpod‬
🔹 X/Twitter: https://x.com/MauryOnPar

LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to stay On Par with Maury for new episodes and special guests every week! 🎙️

Keeping you connected to Northwest Montana.

Whether you’ve been here for decades, or you’re new to the Flathead Valley, our reporting is here to help you feel smarter and in the loop about the issues most important to Northwest Montana. With your support, we can build a more engaged, informed community.

Become a Member