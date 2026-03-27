Elyse Myers Didn’t Expect Anyone to Watch This

From a $100 taco date to what life is like living in Omaha, Maury sits down with the incomparable @elyse_myers for a candid, hilarious, and vulnerable conversation that will leave you in stitches one minute and reflecting on life the next. They’re diving into Elyse’s new book ‘That’s a Great Question, I’d Love to Tell You’ the weight of being a digital creator, and Elyse’s personal battle with anxiety. No topic is off limits…including the “Connie-approved” recipes Maury swears by! It’s an episode about authenticity, laughter, and why being yourself is the ultimate power move.
Follow Elyse Meyers
YouTube: @elyse_myers
Book: https://a.co/d/0dRj1Ud9
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Maury has always understood that the best content is rooted in compelling, personal storytelling, and that’s what he’s set out to do on Season 2 of On Par with Maury Povich.
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