Support Sterling for Clerk and Recorder

I am pleased to support Sheena Sterling for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder. She is currently serving as the manager of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. I once ran for this office myself after working there for many years, so I understand that the Clerk and Recorder position carries significant responsibility and requires someone with real knowledge of the work. This is not a role that should be learned on the job. The people of Flathead County deserve a Clerk and Recorder who is experienced, capable, and ready to serve from day one. I believe Sheena Sterling is that person. I worked with Sheena many years ago and saw in her a strong work ethic, professionalism, and a sincere commitment to doing her job well. She has built on those qualities through years of service in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office and has developed the knowledge and leadership this position requires. What makes Sheena especially qualified is her understanding of all four areas of the department: the Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the Plat Room, GIS, and Records Preservation. Those divisions each play an important role in serving the public, protecting county records, and supporting property ownership, land information, and historical preservation in Flathead County. Sheena’s experience across all four gives her a depth of knowledge that truly matters. She is the kind of person who takes her responsibilities seriously, serves others with respect, and understands the importance of accuracy and public trust. I am confident she will serve Flathead County with integrity and dedication. Please join me in supporting Sheena Sterling for Clerk and Recorder.



Charlene Terry Sherman

Kalispell