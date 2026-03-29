Dependence on Mideast Oil is a National Security Issue

In January, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Missoula was $2.74. Today, March 24, that average is $3.98. You know that if you’ve filled up your car recently. The cost of a barrel of oil see-saws, depending on the strategy-du-jour governing Middle East hostilities, but is currently standing at $104, up from $65 in February. Also, expect higher airline prices because of increasing cost of jet fuel.

Despite the risks tied to our dependence on Middle Eastern oil, we are slowing production of important domestic sources of energy, solar and wind. Recently, the French company TotalEnergies was paid $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to abandon plans to build East Coast wind farms and instead invest in oil and natural gas production in Texas.

This makes no economic sense. With current technology, renewable energy promises both lower utility bills and reliable sources of power not disrupted by geopolitical conflict. Today, most renewable energy is more cost effective for generating electricity than most fossil fuels (International Renewable Energy Agency)

Obtaining oil from the Middle East is a national security issue. It forces reliance on volatile Middle Eastern sources, compromises our foreign policy options, and makes us vulnerable to adversaries. While the U.S, produces a significant amount of oil, our refineries are largely designed to process heavy rather than lighter domestic crude. Thus, we are tied to Middle East oil unless we switch course.

In sum: domestic production of renewables provides us with reliable, cost effective energy and offers greater energy independence than relying on Middle East oil.

Caryl Cox

Polson