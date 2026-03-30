2026 Flathead Valley Spring Sports Preview

As the madness of March comes to a close, Flathead Valley athletes are dusting off their cleats and spikes and preparing for the final months of high school competition.

The 2026 spring sports season will feature four area teams looking to defend state titles, while several other valley teams hope to rise above the pack to make returns to state title games and meets during the last weekend of May.

Here are some storylines to pay attention to this spring, including Flathead and Glacier High Schools’ inaugural baseball seasons.

Track and Field

With three state trophies going home with Flathead Valley track and field programs last year — including two state titles — the area’s runners, throwers and jumpers will be looking for a repeat of the success.

In 2025, Flathead High School’s boys track and field program reached the mountain top of Class AA for the first time in 10 years, edging out Western AA rival Helena High by seven points to clinch the state title. Senior and Purdue University signee William Hollensteiner will look to pace the Braves’ title defense in May. Hollensteiner last year claimed individual state titles in the 200 (21.94 seconds) and 300 hurdles (37.94). He also claimed the 400-meter title by setting an all-class state record with a swift 47.22 seconds.

About 17 miles north, the Whitefish Lady Bulldogs will also look to put together another state title clinching performance in two month’s time. Whitefish last spring claimed the Class A girls track and field state championship, eclipsing Havre by 14 points for the top spot.

With 19 underclassmen on the roster, Head Coach Matt Beckwith didn’t have to search too hard for a word to describe his squad: “young.”

“They are all coming in excited about track and field and want to be competitive,” Beckwith said. “It is going to be a really fun season to see who emerges out of that young group.”

Paired with a solid core of upperclassmen and returning state point scorers, Beckwith is confident the Bulldogs will have the leadership needed to help guide the young team to another successful season. Sophomore Ginger Bergland (hurdles), senior Sol Holmquist (throws), senior Mila Maddock (sprints) and junior Anna Boyson (sprints) are expected to be key contributors, Beckwith said.

“Our motto with Bulldog Track and Field has always been ‘May Matters,’” Beckwith said. “That is when our post season takes place so it is always a goal to be at our best in May. We want to grow to that point by getting a little bit better every day. We try to make small improvements every day and that adds up at the end of the season.”

Glacier High School’s boys and girls track programs will also look to be in the hunt for a state title this season, with the boys securing a third-place finish at the Class AA championship and the girls capturing fourth. With 104 girls coming out for the team this year, Head Coach Hollis May is excited to build off the Wolfpack’s 2025 Western AA divisional championship.

On the boys’ side, Head Coach Connor Fuller will look to his team balanced with youth and state championship experience to continue building on last year’s success, he said.

“Montana Track and Field has seen incredible performances in recent years, and this season will be no different,” Fuller said. “We encourage the community to come out and support these athletes and experience the excitement firsthand.”

High school athletes compete in the Kalispell Timed Trials track and field meet at Legends Stadium. Beacon file photo

Softball

After losing six productive players to graduation and with senior Taylor Vivian out this season due to injury, the Wolfpack’s journey to title a defense will look quite different.

In 2025, Glacier’s softball squad clinched the Class AA state softball championship title, putting a bow on a season that saw the Wolfpack go 22-4 and finish second in the Western AA conference. The state title marked the team’s second championship in three years, going to the title series in each of those years.

But Head Coach Gary Evans still has his eyes on a divisional title and berth to the state tournament for his young, but talented Wolfpack.

“The bar is set high for this program, and we would certainly like to continue the success with this group of student athletes. We had fantastic participation in open gyms during the offseason and hope that it will translate to the field and our success.”

Glacier’s returning starters this year that bring significant varsity experience with them are senior Karly Allen, junior Olivia Warriner and sophomore Ava Grady. Evans will look to a talented freshman class and key newcomers like senior Emma Smith, juniors Taelor Holt, Lanee Anderson and Addie Cunningham, and sophomore Chloe Farrell for production this season, he said.

Class A force Columbia Falls will also be in the hunt for a state title this season. The Wildkats will be in search of their first championship since they captured back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. Both the Wildkats and Wolfpack will look to get a tune-up ahead of the state tournament when they face off on April 21 at Glacier.

Kenna Vanorny of the Glacier High School Wolfpack slides safe onto third base past Audri Aakre of the Helena High School Bengals at the Kidsports Complex in Kalispell on May 28, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Baseball

Some of the biggest news in Flathead County’s baseball world this season is the addition of Flathead High School and Glacier High School into the state ranks. Although baseball is new to the high schools, it is not new to the area, as many of these players have played for travel and select teams for years. That was evident in the Braves’ inaugural game at ABS Park in Evergreen on March 26, claiming a dominant 19-3 victory over East Helena. The Braves and Wolfpack will face off for the first time at 5 p.m. on April 21 at ABS Park.

The Columbia Falls Wildcats, who were the valley’s sole representative at the 2025 state baseball tournament, will look to put together another successful season. Last year, the Wildcats entered the all-class state tournament as the top seed from the North division, sitting with a 17-1 record and undefeated conference title run. The Wildcats went 1-2 at their second-consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Tennis

The Whitefish Bulldogs will again look to pace the valley in the world of high school tennis, with both its boys’ and girls’ teams last year taking home Class A state hardware. The Lady Bulldogs placed third at the state tournament, while the boys side captured the Class A state title.

After losing 12 players to graduation, Flathead High School’s tennis squads will look to rebuild with its wealth of young and “energetic newcomers,” Head Coach Kaitlyn Schelbert said. The group will be led by key returners: sophomore Allie Goff, senior Badge Busse and juniors Kolbe Ghekiere and Sara, she said.

“The team is young and full of energy, learning the fundamentals quickly,” Schelbert said. “Our returners are looking strong and ready for the season. We hope to add some more wins to our belt this season.”

Glacier High School has more than 80 students playing tennis this spring, with its boys’ and girls’ squads poised to take on different journeys this season, Head Coach Joshua Munro said.

On the boys’ side, only three players return of the 12 divisional players from 2025 — most players on this year’s team haven’t played a varsity match.

“For the boys, we are hoping to see them make a big leap forward as they gain match experience,” Munro said. “There are a lot of kids in their first year of tennis, or first year of varsity, so as they gain match play we hope to see some things click. They have a lot of athletic ability and adapting that to tennis will be fun to watch.”

The Lady Wolfpack, on the other hand, return virtually their entire roster from last year, Munro said.

“We hope to see the girls take the next step,” Munro said. “They have a lot of returning experience and we want to see them build on that foundation and get to the next level. For those that made state, we want to see them go further in the tournament. For those that did not we hope they are in the running to make it to state this year.”

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