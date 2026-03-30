Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Kila

Where: 34 Two Creek Ln.

Price: $925,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,026

This beautiful Montana retreat is situated on 7.8 acres with stunning mountain views. It has rustic natural wood flooring throughout, a beautifully remodeled kitchen with marble counters, and updated tiled bathrooms. The property includes a tack room, chicken coop, greenhouse, and charming small cabin ideal for guests. Fathom Realty MT

MLS Number: 30066236

Kalispell

Where: 1573 Foxtail Dr.

Price: $895,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,061

This well-appointed home is ideally located in the highly sought-after Creston area. It features a thoughtful layout, flexible space for work, and natural light that showcases beautiful panoramic views. The property also includes a double garage and a large shop that can be used for storage or future expansion. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30065749

Somers

Where: 1237 Mackinaw Lp.

Price: $899,900

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,302

This beautifully appointed home offers the perfect blend of comfort, space, and breathtaking scenery. It features generous living spaces, an abundance of natural light, and a home office. Located just a five-minute walk away from Flathead Lake and a short drive to nearby boat launches. Real Broker, LLC

MLS Number: 30065454

Lakeside

Where: 120 Bay Ct.

Price: $925,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,146

This elegant new home is located on a large elevated lot with filtered views of Flathead Lake. It has an open kitchen, living, and dining area with vaulted ceilings and a walkout balcony. The large kitchen features ample counter space, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. Silvercreek Realty Group

MLS Number: 30052504

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].