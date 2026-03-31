A Skier for All Seasons

The talk of the town, the bar banter and conversations on the lift center around one question this season: “where is the snow?” While this year on Big Mountain is certainly different, I cannot help but feel that it is for a reason. By no means am I saying that somehow the residents of the valley have angered the pow gods and now we are being punished. Especially considering the state of the snowpack throughout the West. What I mean is with all the rapid changes here, as well as the world, maybe this season was due? Maybe Mother Nature pulled the e-brake to slow things down. Help all of us remember a few things about life and what loving a place for its natural beauty entails.



I am not intending to lecture. If anything, I am writing this to remind myself to have gratitude. I do not know much. But I am starting to get an idea of what it truthfully is about. Life is complicated, fulfillment can seem momentary and not enough. Acceptance of the things we cannot control is a hard task. The guidance and opportunities to learn to find some level of peace are around, although they can be hard to see.



That is the beauty of skiing. It is a lot like life. It is not about the snow conditions, it is not about how well or fast you go down the hill. It is about personal fulfillment and accomplishment, in Mother Nature, while being a part of a community. I do not desire to live in a world or town in which we all agree. Where is the opportunity for growth in that? But I firmly believe we all have something within us that is similar. The mountain is a melting pot; a place of mutuality. All of us feel something unique and genuine with two planks or one under our feet with a mountain to express ourselves on.



Big Mountain has been here much longer than we have; it will be here a long while after we are gone. If any conversation is to be had about the “good ole days” or our current ski conditions, it should be through the prism of stewardship and preservation. I do not want to seem as though I lack in concern for what this winter has brought. I am concerned. Not due to having bought a pass for a lack luster season. But for the future of skiing in northwest Montana and the next generation. For the young rippers who put me to shame on the slopes.



We all, it seems, have some level of desire to feel like kids again. For myself skiing brings about that childlike freedom of expression. Next time you are in a lift line, at the summit house or grabbing a snack at the base lodge listen. Not to the “adults” but to the kids. More often than not one will hear joy and gratitude. Being happy just to be skiing. No matter the conditions.



We are all products of our environment. What environment are we creating for those who come after us? For those around us? I hope the kids up on Big Mountain or anyone getting into skiing find themselves around people who see the mountain as always half full. People who understand that skiing is a privilege not a guarantee. I hope my friends, co-workers and the dude who bought me a shot at the Northern feel the same. I challenge myself and everyone who reads this to find those silver linings this season. Perspective can be heaven or hell. It is a choice.



It is always a good day on the mountain simply because we can go. Find a reason to be grateful. Find a reasons to have fun. If not the snow, the people you are with, if not the people you are with, an able body, if not an able body, a beer at the Stube. Skiing and life are not zero sum games. There are good seasons and poor seasons in both. Things happen that we cannot control. That is okay. What we can control is our outlook and impact. Here is to being a skier for all seasons. See y’all on the slopes.

Henry Fitz lives in Whitefish.