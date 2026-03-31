March 28: ‘Scare the Who-Diddly’

Wednesday, March 24

5:34 p.m. A caller who was “not good at directions” was concerned about an open manhole on the road in front of the mall.

Thursday, March 25

12:04 a.m. A driver who was pulled over for neglecting to use her turn signal argued she used her arms as signals, which were not visible because it was nighttime.

Saturday, March 28

8:33 a.m. A resident was certain there was a drug deal going on next door.

11:02 a.m. A woman who was helping retrieve some dogs while their master was incarcerated wanted law enforcement to know she was not an “accessory to the crime.”

12:07 p.m. Someone’s vehicle was “destroyed” after a silly string attack.

12:48 p.m. The neighbor kid “continues to deface” a woman’s property.

3:20 p.m. An 8-year-old’s grandparent wanted the cops to “scare the who-diddly” out of his grandson after he tagged a neighbor’s trash can.

6:51 p.m. A white, unmarked creeper van with the door cracked open was driving slowly in circles around the school and the park.

9:04 p.m. A station wagon filled with boys smoking cigarettes was spinning brodies and heckling a pedestrian in the parking lot.

11:01 p.m. Someone snitched on a probationer who was drinking at the bar.

2:19 a.m. A guy in a trench coat came out of a house with a suspicious bag.

Monday, March 30

8:38 a.m. A recently fired employee and her boss agreed to “not cause a scene” during a final paperwork meeting.

1:50 p.m. After a driver heading the wrong way on a one-way street was confronted, he warned them to mind their own business.

2:06 p.m. A sound-check tester operating in the yard told law enforcement he is “within his rights to do so.”

7:07 p.m. The target of a basketball assault requested officers to take fingerprints from the alleged weapon.