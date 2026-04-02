State Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to ‘Dark Money’ Initiative

The Montana Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to a proposed ballot initiative aimed at dark money in politics.

A coalition of industry groups, like the Montana Chamber of Commerce and the Montana Mining Association, sued to block the proposal. They argue it’s unconstitutionally vague and violates their right to free speech.

The initiative, dubbed the Montana Plan, would prohibit entities like businesses and nonprofits from donating to political campaigns. It’s pitched as a loophole to the Citizens United decision.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen allowed the proposal to advance, finding it legally sufficient. The state’s Supreme Court justices unanimously agreed to uphold his findings.

The justices also wrote they want to avoid interfering with the citizen initiative process, and noted the proposal could be challenged again if it makes it on the ballot and is passed by voters in November.

This story originally appeared on Montana Public Radio, which can be found online at mtpr.org. Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.