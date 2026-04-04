Support Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder

I am honored to write this letter of endorsement for Cheryl Hohman as she runs for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder. I have known Cheryl for 38 years—through long days working together, afternoons supporting local businesses, cheering at community sports events, enjoying the arts, or simply walking together through all seasons and every kind of weather. I’ll never forget one walk we took on a sunny spring afternoon that ended in a full-on snowstorm—by the time we finished, we were laughing so hard we were grateful we had our sunglasses to use as goggles! That story perfectly captures Cheryl’s humor, resilience, and ability to make even the most unpredictable days joyful.

Cheryl is one of the most committed public servants I know. With more than 30 years of experience in Flathead County government, she brings not only deep knowledge of the system but also a genuine passion for helping people. Accuracy, fairness, and transparency have always been priorities for Cheryl, and she understands the critical role the Clerk and Recorder’s Office plays in maintaining public records, supporting elections, and serving residents across the county.

What makes Cheryl especially remarkable is her combination of experience, character, and heart. She believes local government works best when it serves people efficiently and communicates openly. She takes pride in helping community members navigate county services and ensuring everything is done correctly—always with a listening ear, a steady hand, and a genuine smile.

Beyond her professional work, Cheryl is a creative, caring, and community-minded friend and neighbor. She is an avid gardener, decorator, and creator, bringing beauty and warmth wherever she goes. She actively supports local sports, the arts, and events that strengthen our community, often including family and friends along the way. Cheryl understands the value of connection, the joy of celebrating community successes together, and the importance of showing up—no matter the season or the weather.

Flathead County deserves leaders who understand the responsibility of maintaining public records, supporting fair and secure elections, and serving residents with professionalism and heart. Cheryl has the experience, integrity, and dedication to do exactly that. I have no doubt she will continue to serve our community with the same care, warmth, humor, and steadfast commitment that she has shown over nearly four decades.

I proudly support Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder and encourage others to do the same.

Amy Quinn

Whitefish