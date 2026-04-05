Vote Cole and Ordway for the WFSA Board of Trustees

Neighbors in the Whitefish Fire Service Area, please vote for Brian Cole and David Ordway for the WFSA Board of Trustees.



This is a mail-only election. Ballots will arrive around April 20 and must be returned by May 5.



If you live in the rural areas around Whitefish, you’ve likely seen sharp increases in fire insurance premiums—or even complete loss of coverage. That’s because most of us sit beyond the critical five-mile radius from a fire station, and recent industry changes have made this standard stricter than ever.



A strong group of local homeowners—many who successfully fought the Montarise development—recruited Brian and David because current leadership isn’t addressing our insurability crisis. Instead of building new rural stations to the south and west where we need them most, they’ve prioritized spending on the Whitefish city station and Hodgson upgrades.



We need fresh leadership that puts rural homeowners first.



Join your neighbors and vote Brian Cole and David Ordway this spring.

Marcus Esmay

Whitefish