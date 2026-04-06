Flathead Valley Community College Launches Presidential Search

Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) has officially launched the search for its next president, tapping 14 members to serve on a search committee and inviting public input as it seeks a leader to replace Jane Karas, who has helmed the school for 25 years.

Karas announced her intention to retire at the end of the year in February, and the board last month selected the Association of Community College Trustees to helm its search.

The search process kicks off with an ask for input from area residents, either via an online survey or in-person public forums. Those public forums will be held in Room 139 of the Arts and Technology building at FVCC on April 20 at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Per a press release the school put out Monday, the feedback gathered from the survey and public forums will “directly inform the presidential profile, which will guide recruitment and candidate evaluation.”

At a meeting of the FVCC board last week, board chair Callie Langohr said the board plans to approve that profile at the month’s end and then post the position for potential applicants.

The board also announced membership of a search committee, which will work with the presidential profile to identify and interview semifinalist candidates for the role beginning in July. Its membership includes board members, faculty members, a representative from the FVCC Foundation and leaders from several of the school’s programs.

The search committee is tasked with selecting a handful of finalists to forward to the board, which will have the final say in choosing a new president. Langohr emphasized the search is meant to be a “collaborative process.”

FVCC’s release stated finalist candidates are expected to visit campus in September, and the school will host open forums when those candidates come for community members to meet them and offer feedback.

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