Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Kila

Where: 384 Smoke Ridge Rd.

Price: $775,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,442

Set on nearly 10 acres, this thoughtfully crafted ranch-style home offers privacy and convenience just 15 minutes from downtown Kalispell. It features large windows, circular-sawn woods floors, cathedral ceilings, and a stunning rock fireplace. Outside is a deck and a landscaped yard. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30063958

Marion

Where: 327 Lower Lost Prairie Rd.

Price: $795,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,775

This newly built custom home sits on more than 10 acres near Bitterroot Lake. It features modern custom finishes such as quartz counters, engineered hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and oversized windows. Enjoy a Montana retreat nestled in the quiet and privacy of the forest. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30060669

Bigfork

Where: 12860 Kelley Dr.

Price: $795,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,288

This handcrafted log home sits on just over 2 acres and offers the perfect blend of privacy and beauty. It has a wood stove, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, new carpet, and is move-in ready. Outside is a two-car detached garage, two sheds, gazebo, RV shelter, and beautiful yard space. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30066079

Whitefish

Where: 20 Fir Ave.

Price: $799,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,102

This one-level home is perfectly situated in the heart of downtown near schools, shops, and restaurants. It has an oversized double garage and fully remodeled kitchen. Outside is an expansive fenced yard, enclosed garden area, and several old-growth trees. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30065521

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].