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Photo Essay

Sending Out the Season

Pond skimmers skip under sunny skies at Whitefish Mountain Resort on closing weekend

By Hunter D'Antuono
Whitefish Mountain Resort closes out the ski season with its annual Pond Skim event on April 4, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Toasty temperatures and bright skies graced Whitefish Mountain Resort’s annual Pond Skim, the mountain’s central closing-weekend event. A number of talented skiers wowed the crowd with their aerial and aquaplaning antics. Translated into skiing parlance: These rippers absolutely sent it, throwing backies off the pond’s kicker. As per tradition, costumes are mandatory for participants, and the dress code did not disappoint, either. Moses, The Lorax, characters from “Star Wars,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and “Despicable Me” all made an appearance on the water. 

Whitefish Mountain Resort closes out the ski season with its annual Pond Skim event on April 4, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Mountain Resort closes out the ski season with its annual Pond Skim event on April 4, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Mountain Resort closes out the ski season with its annual Pond Skim event on April 4, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images, see the full gallery here

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