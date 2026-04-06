Support Sam Forstag for Congress

I’m writing to support Sam Forstag for Montana. Sam is one of the most elite firefighters in the world, parachuting into dangerous wildfires, swinging a tool for 16 hours straight, sleeping in the dirt for four, then walking all the way to an extraction point with 110 pounds of gear on his back. Sam will work that hard for Montana. When firefighters get angry about issues, they make things happen. Sam is angry about Montanans having to work as hard as he does and still not being able to afford food, housing, or basic needs for their kids. Sam is going to make the ultra-rich faux-Yellowstone socialites who treat Montana like their pristine playground pay their share, and he will work 16 hours a day and sleep in the dirt to make it happen. Vote for Sam Forstag!



Nicole Pepaj

Missoula