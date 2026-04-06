Support Sterling for Clerk and Recorder

I am proud to endorse Sheena Sterling for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder.

As a licensed land surveyor, I understand how important the Clerk and Recorder’s Office is to property records, plats, maps, and other property related documents that professionals and the public rely on every day. Accuracy, consistency, and a strong understanding of how these records connect all matters greatly in this position.



I have worked with Sheena Sterling for many years and have seen firsthand the knowledge and professionalism she brings to her work. Early in my career, I also had the opportunity to intern with Flathead County’s GIS Department, which gave me an even greater appreciation for how closely the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, GIS, and the Plat Room all work together.



What especially stands out about Sheena is her knowledge and experience over all the entities under this department. She is the only candidate that possesses these qualities. Sheena has and currently does manage all four divisions of this department, which include Clerk and Recorder’s Office, the Plat Room, GIS (Geographical Information System), and Records Preservation. She has a thorough understanding of how each of them supports the others. That broader leadership and operational knowledge is incredibly valuable in a Clerk and Recorder.



She is someone I have always been able to work with productively. She knows the records, understands the details, and recognizes how important it is to get things right. That matters not only within county government, but also for surveyors, property owners, and others who depend on accurate information.



Sheena brings experience, professionalism, and a strong commitment to public service. I believe she is well prepared to serve Flathead County as its next Clerk and Recorder, and I encourage voters to support her.



Jason Smith

Kalispell