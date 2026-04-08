Hohman is the Standout Choice for Clerk and Recorder

It is my pleasure to recommend Cheryl Hohman for the position of Clerk and Recorder. Having managed the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Department, I had the privilege of working closely with Cheryl when she joined our team. She immediately distinguished herself by bringing an unrivaled level of expertise and extensive knowledge regarding Plat Room functionality, a critical asset for the modernization of our records systems.

During her tenure, Cheryl demonstrated more than just technical skill and a meticulous attention to detail; she showed a deep understanding of how property records, land data, and mapping systems intersect to serve the public. Her ability to translate complex Plat Room processes into efficient digital workflows within the GIS environment significantly improved our department’s accuracy and transparency.

Cheryl’s work ethic is contagious as she leads by example, mentoring others through technical transitions and fostering a team environment centered on shared excellence.

Cheryl’s unique blend of “old-school” foundational knowledge and forward-thinking technological aptitude makes her the ideal candidate. She understands the statutory requirements of the office and possesses the practical, hands-on experience necessary to lead the Clerk and Recorder’s office into a more efficient future. Her dedication to excellence and her collaborative spirit makes her a standout choice for this leadership role.

Tom Reynolds

Bigfork