New Samaritan House Director Renews Focus on Homeless Shelter Expansion, Sets Sights on Strengthening Partnerships

When Cassidy Kipp first started working to connect homeless individuals with permanent housing more than a decade ago in the Flathead Valley, she was drawn to the relationships she built with each person as they navigated phases of instability.

After more than 16 years at Community Action Partnership of Northwestern Montana, a social service nonprofit providing housing resources and support, Kipp last month started in her new role as the executive director of the Samaritan House on Ninth Avenue West in Kalispell. Working directly with those experiencing homelessness, she is continuing her role as an advocate for one of the most vulnerable populations in the Flathead Valley as she works to strengthen agency partnerships.

Since taking over from former executive director Chris Krager, who led the nonprofit homeless shelter for 25 years before he was removed by the board of directors, Kipp has inherited the task of guiding the Samaritan House through a $16.9 million “Building Stability” expansion that broke ground in 2024 following three years of planning.

While the original project entailed three phases that included building veteran housing, a community center, a new cafeteria, and an emergency shelter, Kipp said expansion plans are still in the works but the details are “constantly being evaluated due to the funding landscape.”

The first phase of construction is continuing as planned as crews build 18 two- and three-bedroom permanent apartments priced at fixed affordable rates. With the foundation set and the structure’s footers in place, Kipp said they’re “going vertical” soon.

As construction chugs along, Kipp is also working to build upon the nonprofit’s programming, which includes things like case management and a veteran’s programs.

“We do a lot with veterans, we do a lot with populations that have been marginalized for a long time,” Kipp said. “We want to make sure that we’re providing a space where you’re enhancing somebody’s commitment to their surroundings and helping build strong, good tenants that are ready to go out there into the rental market after they’ve received services here.”

Kipp credits the shelter’s case management team with helping the roughly 85% of clients who transition to permanent housing after receiving services, following a roughly 32-day average length of stay.

“It really is a testament to the strength of our case management team, which focuses on the whole person and addressing their physical needs, their employment needs and just really taking into consideration all of those aspects,” Kipp said. “But more than that, it’s just really building those connections so that folks know where to go when they have questions.”

After a mild winter, Kipp said the shelter wasn’t at capacity every night, but the demand has remained steady as more young families with children under 5 years old need services.

Last month, the shelter housed 50 total individuals, half of whom were new clients; 34 of them were originally from Flathead County.

The transitional housing aspect of the Samaritan House has been a key focus to help those with “blemishes” on their rental history build a resume. With expectations that include paying timely rent, taking care of space and displaying neighborly behavior, staff help educate the tenants while easing the transition.

Moving forward, shelter staff members continue to fundraise for the “Building Stability” campaign despite some speed bumps, which included a lapse in federal funding that left a $4 million grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Continuum of Care program in limbo.

Meanwhile, Kipp is working to build upon community partnerships in the Flathead Valley’s “social service ecosystem” as challenges surrounding unaffordable housing and a lack of mental health resources persist.

“It shifts so often and there are so many changes month-to-month, day-to-day, that keeping those lines of communication open so that nobody’s efforts are siloed is critical for the well-being of everyone who walks through our doors,” Kipp said.

Snowline Acres will host the Samaritan House’s 19th annual Cowboy Up Auction on Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m.

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