Why I Participated in the No Kings Rallies

As a “radical liberal scum” as some would call me, I have been pondering how to respond to those in my community who get angry and seem bewildered by the three No Kings peaceful protests that have been taking place in the Flathead Valley. (It might be a good idea to google these words: metaphor, theme, motif, and maybe even simile.) I think I have an idea that might explain what we are trying to say: someday, hopefully not too far in the future, the pendulum will swing, and a different party may be in control of the executive and both legislative arms of the federal government. (The courts serve their role as well, but that is a story for another day.)

What if, in this imaginary future, the government decided to resume its critical thinking skills and find a good way to ease the threat of gun violence on our children. What if it became illegal for citizens to have weapons of war at their disposal. What if, to uphold this new law, an arm of the government was given the right, without a warrant or even charges, to batter down your front door, or smash your car windows, just on the thought that you might be in violation of this law, dragging you out, handcuffing you, and placing you in an unmarked vehicle, and whisking you away to an unknown location. Your spouse and children have no way to reach you. This arm of the government will not tell your loved ones where you are, even if they actually know the location, which they might not. You are held without charges, the opportunity to promptly call anyone, medical treatment, adequate food, water, or bedding for an unknown amount of time. If you need insulin, heart medication, or even dental care, oh, well! Hope you don’t die. The time may come where you will be released, somewhere, without your phone or belongings, because those things are gone forever.

I guess this is the way we do things now in this country? Here is the thing: I am marching for the Constitutional rights for all Americans, not just the ones who agree with me. The whole Constitution matters, every single amendment. If you support this kind of fascist and unconstitutional behavior now, you better be okay with it when it comes for you, or someone you love. Hope this helps.

Valeri McGarvey

Kalispell