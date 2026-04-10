Cahalan Has What it Takes to Run Sheriff’s Department

If you don’t think a woman is capable of heading our Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, you have not met Evelyn Cahalen. Evelyn is running for Sheriff in the June 2 primary. With a Master’s Degree in Police Executive Leadership from Johns Hopkins University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration of Justice, and 25 years serving in law enforcement leadership roles, she is more than well-equipped to serve Flathead County. She led multiple commands, and post-retirement, taught law enforcement leadership across not only the country, but also across the world.

To name but a few of Evelyn’s accomplishments: she served as a Consultant and Trainer with the U.S. Department of State Anti-Terrorism Assistance, a Subject Matter Expert on Community Policing with the U.S. Department of Justice, a Consultant for the National Sheriff’s Association in Alexandria, Virginia, the District Commander for the Field Services Bureau of the Department of Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, and a Consultant with the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Evelyn’s compassion is not only for law enforcement, but also for the morale and well-being of the officers who perform these duties, including career advancement opportunities.

Evelyn and her husband first came to Montana in 2002 on vacation, riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles, and have since made Montana their home.

What a great opportunity we have here in Flathead County to benefit our community by electing such a highly educated, experienced, and motivated candidate for Sheriff.

Robb Collier

Marion