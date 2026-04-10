Support Hohman for Clerk and Recorder

My name is Paula Robinson, and I am proud to endorse Cheryl Hohman for Clerk and Recorder. I have 31 years of county and city government experience, including 12 years as elected Flathead County Clerk and Recorder. Cheryl’s 30 years of working for Flathead County managing land records, along with her work in the plat room, GIS, recording documents and records management, give her a comprehensive perspective on how this office can improve. She believes leadership should be hands-on, open-minded, and rooted in honest conversations. She is dedicated to public service and believes in collaborating with others to make operations more efficient. Cheryl is committed to modernizing records and streamlining workflows, ensuring that Flathead County is prepared for the future. With her decades of experience and unwavering commitment, I know she is the leader we need. Paula Robinson

Paula Robinson

Columbia Falls