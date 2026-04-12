Defend the Roadless Rule

Twenty years ago, prominent Montana conservationists marched 7 miles from a local Helena roadless area to the steps of the state capital. It was a symbolic march in support of the federal Roadless Area Conservation Rule, adopted in 2001.



Today, many of those same conservationists, and several new ones, are once again inspired to rally in defense of the Roadless Rule, which the Trump administration is threatening to rescind. We, the Montana Conservation Elders, support lasting protection for inventoried roadless areas within the National Forest System and join with our fellow conservationists as proponents of wild places in Montana.



MCE seeks to protect the legacy of past Montana stewardship and to ensure the future of public access to wild places for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come. In that respect, by supporting the Roadless Rule, we seek to uphold the Montana Constitution: “The state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations.”



The next generation will be the witness to our commitment to wilderness landscapes, “…where the Earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man.”

The Montana Consevation Elders Board includes Patty Ames, Lou Bruno, Wayne Chamberlin, Bill Cunningham, Myrna DuMontier, Smoke Elser, Tammy Elser, Bill Hallinan, Roy Jacobs, Gerry Jennings, Al Luebeck, Laura Lunquist, Tim Marchant, Joan Montagne, Tom Pedersen, Mike Penfold, Joe Perry, Tom Powers, Teddy Roe, Tim Ryan, Greg Schatz, Gene Sentz and Frank Vitale.