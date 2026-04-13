Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $550,000

Kalispell
Where: 61 Harbin Hill
Price: $550,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,632
Enjoy country living in this beautifully remodeled and thoughtfully designed home just minutes from town. It features an open layout, wood floors, granite counters, newer appliances and modern finishes. Outside is a beautifully landscaped yard that creates an inviting outdoor living space. Montana Property Angels
MLS Number: 30067396
Whitefish
Where: 602 Park Ave.
Price: $559,000
What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,236
This Whitefish home on an oversized corner lot is just blocks from the schools and downtown. It has a wood-burning stove and tons of potential since it’s zoned to allow single-family or duplex homes and ADUs. An ideal property for living, investing, or reimagining. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30064635
Columbia Falls
Where: 398 Elk Park Rd.
Price: $550,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,752
Enjoy rural living on 2.36 acres between Kalispell and Columbia Falls in this comfortable single-level home. It features front and back decks with nice mountain views. There is also a detached garage with one double space and two single bays and a separate older storage building. RE/MAX of Bigfork
MLS Number: 30066056
Kila
Where: 62 Sky Gate Rd.
Price: $549,900
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,146
Nestled in the trees on 2.8 acres outside of Kila, this manufactured home has two comfortable living areas, a walk-in shower, and a wood burning stove. The property includes a detached double garage and storage shed. Outside is a fire pit and spacious outdoor living area. Real Broker, LLC
MLS Number: 30065343
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].