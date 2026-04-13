Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $550,000

Kalispell

Where: 61 Harbin Hill

Price: $550,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,632

Enjoy country living in this beautifully remodeled and thoughtfully designed home just minutes from town. It features an open layout, wood floors, granite counters, newer appliances and modern finishes. Outside is a beautifully landscaped yard that creates an inviting outdoor living space. Montana Property Angels

MLS Number: 30067396

Whitefish

Where: 602 Park Ave.

Price: $559,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,236

This Whitefish home on an oversized corner lot is just blocks from the schools and downtown. It has a wood-burning stove and tons of potential since it’s zoned to allow single-family or duplex homes and ADUs. An ideal property for living, investing, or reimagining. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30064635

Columbia Falls

Where: 398 Elk Park Rd.

Price: $550,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,752

Enjoy rural living on 2.36 acres between Kalispell and Columbia Falls in this comfortable single-level home. It features front and back decks with nice mountain views. There is also a detached garage with one double space and two single bays and a separate older storage building. RE/MAX of Bigfork

MLS Number: 30066056

Kila

Where: 62 Sky Gate Rd.

Price: $549,900

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,146

Nestled in the trees on 2.8 acres outside of Kila, this manufactured home has two comfortable living areas, a walk-in shower, and a wood burning stove. The property includes a detached double garage and storage shed. Outside is a fire pit and spacious outdoor living area. Real Broker, LLC

MLS Number: 30065343

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].