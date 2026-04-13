Proud to Support Hohman

My name is Teri Whited, and I am proud to support Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder—not just as a voter, but as a lifelong friend.

I have known Cheryl for a long time, and I can say without hesitation that she is one of the most dependable, honest, and hardworking people I know. Over the years, I’ve seen her handle life’s challenges with strength and grace, always putting others first and always doing what’s right, even when it isn’t the easiest path.

Cheryl’s 30 years of service to Flathead County speak volumes about her dedication and commitment to this community. She understands how the Clerk and Recorder’s office works because she has spent decades doing the job and doing it well. But beyond her experience, it’s her character that truly sets her apart.

As a lifelong friend, I’ve seen her integrity up close. She is someone who keeps her word, takes responsibility seriously, and treats people with fairness and respect. Those are exactly the qualities we need in someone entrusted with maintaining our county’s records and serving the public.

Flathead County deserves a Clerk and Recorder who is both highly experienced and deeply rooted in this community. Cheryl Hohman is that person.

I wholeheartedly encourage you to join me in voting for Cheryl Hohman for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder.

Teri Whited

Columbia Falls