Congress Has No Integrity

Had enough of Trump? Maybe you won’t until you’ve had too much, but by that time it may be too late, and we’ll be unable to do anything about it.

Many in Congress have been worthless when it has come to defending the rule of law and protection of the Constitution. So many have broken the oaths they took when they assumed their office. I do not take that lightly, nor do most citizens. When people vote, they expect their representatives to follow the law, not skirt it. They also expect their representatives to project a decent moral model; something our president has had zero interest in, but then I suppose, he’d say he has no time for such “nonsense.” His job is to lead! He’d say! So he’s lead us to hatred and distrust by our neighbors and many around the world. We are no longer respected, but we are feared.

I grew up in the days of Presidents Harry Truman, Dwight David Eisenhower, and John F. Kennedy. We had our share of scares, but nothing, I hazard, like today’s.

If we had a Congress with any integrity and courage, they would have thrown Trump out a long time ago. It’s past time. Do your jobs, Congress. Get rid of this criminal before he completely destroys our country.

Arthur Beckes

Saint Ignatius