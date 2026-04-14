Whitefish Restaurant Week returns May 16–22, 2026, inviting locals and visitors to experience a weeklong celebration of Whitefish’s culinary scene while supporting a cause that strengthens the community year-round.

The annual event highlights the creativity and hospitality of Whitefish’s restaurant community through great deals on special menus, chef-driven features, and seasonal dishes. From elevated mountain cuisine to globally inspired fare and beloved local favorites, participating restaurants across Whitefish will offer unique dining experiences designed to encourage guests to explore new flavors and revisit longtime staples.

This year’s celebration comes at a time when Whitefish’s culinary reputation continues to rise. Chef Earl Reynolds of Herb & Omni has been named a 2026 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Mountain category, one of the most prestigious honors in the American culinary world. The James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent and leadership across the nation’s food and beverage industry, and Reynolds’ nomination underscores the caliber of chefs working in Whitefish.

Reynolds is just one of many talented chefs contributing to Whitefish’s growing food scene. Restaurants throughout the community continue to elevate their offerings, blending local sourcing, creative technique, and warm Montana hospitality. Whitefish Restaurant Week provides a platform for these chefs and restaurateurs to showcase their craft while reinforcing the strong sense of collaboration that defines the local dining community.

Restaurant Week is intentionally scheduled during the shoulder season, providing a meaningful economic boost to local restaurants. Restaurant Week proudly supports Housing Whitefish through the Community Support Fund. Housing Whitefish works to expand and preserve workforce housing opportunities—addressing one of the most urgent challenges facing the local economy. During Restaurant Week, diners are doing more than enjoying a great meal—they’re helping ensure the people who power Whitefish’s hospitality industry can continue to live, work, and thrive in the community they serve. “This event is a brilliant opportunity to savor local flavors while supporting a very important cause. Every bite gives back to the sustainability of our vibrant community,” said Chef Earl Reynolds.

“The success of Whitefish Restaurant Week’s first year showed just how powerful this event can be—for our team and for the community,” said Tanya Ramirez, General Manager of Mambos Whitefish. “It gives our Head Chef and culinary staff the opportunity to explore new ideas and flavors, while also creating meaningful momentum during a slower time of year, especially with our valued locals in mind. This pride-filled event week is a win for our kitchen, our guests, and our town. We are grateful to be a part of this annual tradition.”

Sara Knight, Membership Director at Explore Whitefish, said Restaurant Week plays an important role in supporting the local dining community during the shoulder season. “May can be a challenging time for restaurants and other small businesses in town,” Knight said. “Restaurant Week shines a spotlight on the incredible culinary talent we have here while encouraging locals to get out and enjoy their favorite spots before summer arrives. It’s a meaningful way to support the businesses that make Whitefish so special.”

“We’re really excited about the participating restaurants this year and we’re hoping this inspires a few more restaurants to participate in the community support fund,” said Zak Anderson, Executive Director at Explore Whitefish. “There’s still some reluctance from a few cafes and restaurants to participate, but I feel that it’s really important – now more than ever– to pull together as a community to address affordable workforce housing.”

Organizers encourage diners to make reservations early, as many restaurants anticipate a strong turnout throughout the week. Additional details, including participating restaurants and featured menus, are available on the Explore Whitefish website.

Whitefish Restaurant Week is made possible in part through the support of Summit Beverage and Watkins Distributing, whose longstanding partnerships with Montana’s hospitality community help elevate dining experiences across the region. Their sponsorship underscores a shared commitment to supporting local restaurants and strengthening Whitefish’s vibrant culinary scene.

For more information, visit explorewhitefish.com.

The above content is sponsored by Explore Whitefish. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].