Zinke’s Lies and Deceit

When you can’t win on ideas, you fall back to destroying the other person’s character at all costs with lies and deceit. Today Congressman Zinke weighed in on the 2026 Republican primary for the

U.S. Congress MT-01 seat which he is vacating.

If we were losing in the polls, you wouldn’t be hearing this kind of slander. For those of us who understand the ugly side of politics, this is a sign of a dying campaign trying to claw back against the candidate who is winning. So, thank you, Congressman Zinke, for your admission that I am the candidate to beat.

Mark your calendars to vote in the June 2 primary. Put up signs, talk to your friends, write letters to the editor, keep us in your prayers, and if you are able, make a donation to my Montana First campaign at AlForMontana.com. Every dollar and donor makes a difference.

For Freedom, Family, and Affordability,



Dr. Al Olszewski

Republican candidate for U.S. Congress (MT-01)