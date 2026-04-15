Developers Plan Renovations for Three Low-Income Housing Units

An investment group and an affordable housing nonprofit are planning to rehabilitate three low-income rental housing units in Kalispell.

Kalispell Senior Apartments, Two Mile Vista Apartments and Westwind Village Apartments are host to a total of 116 homes, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The complexes were originally built between 1985 and 1995, and are currently managed by Infinity Property Management & Investments, LLC.

Kassy Buss, attorney for Kalispell Investment Group, LP and The Beneficial Housing Foundation, said in a written report that the project will preserve the affordability of the housing while better serving residents. The developers held a public hearing in Kalispell council chambers Tuesday evening, a requirement as they look to apply for property tax exemption available for qualifying low-income housing projects. The properties are also subsidized through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development program.

“All that we’re doing is providing a public forum for them, certainly something we want to support,” the city’s Assistant Director of Development Services PJ Sorensen said on Tuesday, clarifying that the planning commission would not be taking action on the project.

The homes are set aside for those at 50% and 60% of the area median income, and Infinity Property will continue to manage the properties.

Renovation is anticipated to include roof work, replacing siding and windows, appliances, lighting, and major mechanical upgrades. The project report notes that it should address all significant deferred maintenance issues and increase accessibility and energy efficiency. Renovation costs are budgeted at $65,000 per unit.

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