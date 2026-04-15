Some of the credentials Sheriff Brian Heino is running on for another term as Flathead County Sheriff, as pointed out in the March 27 article in the Beacon entitled “Shock Factor,” can sound good but contribute little if any to the performance of law enforcement if facts, truth and law as written are not adhered to.

It is clear to me after my recent involvement in a somewhat complex issue, Sheriff Heino and many of his deputies perform with little training and discernment in regard to fact, truth and law as written. Maybe more age could have helped him. Being a third generation Flathead County resident didn’t. Sheriff Heino says he upholds the constitutional rights of everyone, sounds good, but when he puts the lawful, taxpaying, productive property owner on par with the unlawful, tax consuming, non-productive squatter it actually promotes more criminal activity. I as a member of “We the people”, (the preamble, not some new radical group), don’t believe the Constitution protects or upholds criminal activity.

The laws I have searched out are very clear that pertain to the criminal activity that prompted my involvement and to push back against it.

I believe that the current sheriff’s office has more than a couple dysfunctional problems and Evie Cahalen has the experience and ability to make the needed changes that will benefit the citizens of Flathead County.

That is why I strongly support Evie for Sheriff of Flathead County. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Larry Anderson

Libby